‘Huge loss:’ Rebels could be without freshman for rivalry game at UNR

UNLV freshman forward Tyrin Jones is listed as day to day with a left shoulder injury after leaving Tuesday’s loss to New Mexico two minutes into the game.

Graney: Rebels have too many ‘empty possessions’ against 1st-place Aztecs

UNLV saves record 3-point streak but blown out by New Mexico

Why is the UNLV basketball team so inconsistent this season?

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) gets up with help from his teammates during the second half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s a question mark surrounding a UNLV basketball player as the Rebels hit the road for what first-year coach Josh Pastner said he expects will be an “intense” rivalry game against UNR on Friday.

Forward Tyrin Jones is day to day with a left shoulder injury after leaving Tuesday’s 89-61 loss to New Mexico, Pastner said.

Pastner provided the update following Thursday’s practice, at which Jones was a noncontact participant.

Jones, a 6-foot-9-inch freshman from Las Vegas, was subbed out in the first two minutes of the Rebels’ blowout defeat.

“Thank the good lord it wasn’t anything serious,” Pastner said. “He just has to get back to full range of motion. So it’s day by day.”

Although Pastner took accountability for what he described as a “bad game all around,” he emphasized Thursday that Jones’ exit was the catalyst for the embarrassing performance.

“That was a huge loss,” Pastner said. “Everything was going to be about going to Tyrin Jones. That was our entire game plan. And obviously that got out of whack because he hurt himself in the first minute. It hurt us, not only on the offensive side, it hurt us defensively because of his shot blocking ability and everything else.”

Jones is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals with 56.8 percent field-goal shooting. He’s started in 13 of the 20 games he’s played.

Pastner noted he should have done a better job changing ball screen coverages once he knew Jones wouldn’t be returning Tuesday. He appears to have a plan for Jones’ potential absence against the Wolf Pack.

“If Tyrin can’t play, then we can maybe do some different things,” Pastner said. “Space the floor more because you have more guards now, that means we can shoot more 3s.”

Jones’ status is part of an inconsistent season for Pastner, an example of the injury luck the coach partially attributes to his team’s issues.

Pastner explained that Jones separated his shoulder during summer workouts in July, which forced him to miss key development time for three months. That time prevented him from lifting weights and practicing until November.

“Unfortunately, this has just been a roller-coaster year,” Pastner said. “Part of it is not only the on-the-court results, but the off-the-court results.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.

Up next

Who: UNLV at UNR

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lawlor Events Center, Reno

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNR -8