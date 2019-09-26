JC point guard Nick Fleming commits to UNLV
Nick Fleming, a sophomore point guard at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, announced Thursday that he committed to play for UNLV.
Thank you God! Blessed @TheRunninRebels pic.twitter.com/o5DHLxrdDO
— Nick Fleming (@__Flemlife) September 26, 2019
He is the fifth member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class.
Fleming, who is 6 feet, averaged 10.6 points and 2.7 assists last season at Marshalltown (Iowa) Community College.
