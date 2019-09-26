JC point guard Nick Fleming commits to UNLV

Nick Fleming, a sophomore point guard at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, announced Thursday that he committed to play for UNLV.

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, center, talks to his players after team's first basketball practice of the season at Mendenhall Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

He is the fifth member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class.

Fleming, who is 6 feet, averaged 10.6 points and 2.7 assists last season at Marshalltown (Iowa) Community College.

