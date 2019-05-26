Joel Ntambwe leaving UNLV for Texas Tech

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) gets a rebound in front of Colorado State guard Kris Martin (30) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Joel Ntambwe announced Sunday on Twitter that he is transferring from UNLV to play basketball at Texas Tech.

“I’d like to thank everyone at UNLV for a great season last year, and all the schools that have recruited me,” Ntambwe wrote before announcing his choice.

I’d like to thank everyone at UNLV for a great season last year, and all the schools that have recruited me. After going through all my options along with my family, I decided to continue my collegiate career in Lubbock, Texas and play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. pic.twitter.com/SCZ97Y8fnb — Joelnt (@joelntambwe2) May 26, 2019

Ntambwe averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman last season. At 6 feet, 9 inches, he was a matchup problem because of his ability to shoot from long range, and Ntambwe made 38.6 percent of his 3-point shots.

His best position was small forward but often had to play power forward because of team injury issues.

Ntambwe will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules but then will have three years of eligibility.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after coach Marvin Menzies was fired March 15.

Texas Tech made the national championship game this past season, losing 85-77 to Virginia. The Red Raiders are coached by Chris Beard, who was at UNLV for 19 days in 2016 before leaving for Texas Tech.

