UNLV Basketball

Joel Ntambwe scores 31, sparks UNLV past Wyoming, 68-56

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2019 - 9:07 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2019 - 9:26 pm

Freshman Joel Ntambwe has been emerging as UNLV’s best player, and after Saturday, there no longer can be any doubt.

Ntambwe scored a career-high 31 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a 68-56 victory over Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the fourth double-double for Ntambwe, who has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. His previous high was a 22-point performance Dec. 15 against Brigham Young at T-Mobile Arena.

The Rebels (8-6) are off to their first 2-0 start in the Mountain West since 2006. UNLV next heads to New Mexico on Tuesday. The Lobos beat No. 6 UNR 85-58 on Saturday.

Wyoming (4-11, 0-2) has lost seven of nine games.

UNLV took control against the Cowboys with a 16-2 second-half run. That pushed UNLV’s lead to 56-40 with 8:28 left.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Basketball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like