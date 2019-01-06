Joel Ntambwe scores 31, sparks UNLV past Wyoming, 68-56

Freshman Joel Ntambwe has been emerging as UNLV’s best player, and after Saturday, there no longer can be any doubt.
Ntambwe scored a career-high 31 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a 68-56 victory over Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It was the fourth double-double for Ntambwe, who has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. His previous high was a 22-point performance Dec. 15 against Brigham Young at T-Mobile Arena.
The Rebels (8-6) are off to their first 2-0 start in the Mountain West since 2006. UNLV next heads to New Mexico on Tuesday. The Lobos beat No. 6 UNR 85-58 on Saturday.
Wyoming (4-11, 0-2) has lost seven of nine games.
UNLV took control against the Cowboys with a 16-2 second-half run. That pushed UNLV’s lead to 56-40 with 8:28 left.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
