Joel Ntambwe scores 31, sparks UNLV past Wyoming, 68-56

Joel Ntambwe scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 68-56 victory over Wyoming on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center. The Rebels are 2-0 in Mountain West play for the first time since 2006.

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) brings the ball up court past Wyoming Cowboys forward Trace Young (11) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) is fouled by Wyoming Cowboys forward Jordan Naughton (33) while going to the basket during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) looks to shoot in front of Wyoming Cowboys forward Hunter Thompson (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) goes to the basket against Wyoming during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots against Wyoming during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) shoots against Wyoming during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) moves the ball around Wyoming Cowboys guard A.J. Banks (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Freshman Joel Ntambwe has been emerging as UNLV’s best player, and after Saturday, there no longer can be any doubt.

Ntambwe scored a career-high 31 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a 68-56 victory over Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the fourth double-double for Ntambwe, who has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. His previous high was a 22-point performance Dec. 15 against Brigham Young at T-Mobile Arena.

The Rebels (8-6) are off to their first 2-0 start in the Mountain West since 2006. UNLV next heads to New Mexico on Tuesday. The Lobos beat No. 6 UNR 85-58 on Saturday.

Wyoming (4-11, 0-2) has lost seven of nine games.

UNLV took control against the Cowboys with a 16-2 second-half run. That pushed UNLV’s lead to 56-40 with 8:28 left.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/ Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.