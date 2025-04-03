Josh Pastner adds 4 players to UNLV basketball roster

New UNLV basketball coach Josh Pastner has secured four commitments for next season, including a player who made the Review-Journal’s All-Southern Nevada first team.

Josh Pastner secured some recruiting wins in his first week on the job.

The new UNLV men’s basketball coach and his updated staff secured four familiar commitments for next season, the program announced via social media Wednesday.

The group features Coronado High standout Mason Abittan and forward Tyrin Jones, along with returning Rebels James Evans Jr. and Jacob Bannarbie.

Abittan, a 6-foot-6-inch guard, averaged 19.3 points for Coronado this season and was named to the Review-Journal’s All-Southern Nevada first team. He had reopened his recruitment following the firing of coach Kevin Kruger, which also spurred a series of transfer portal announcements.

Abittan and Jones signed with UNLV in November. The 6-9-inch Jones grew up in Las Vegas and attended Layton Christian Academy in Utah. He was ranked as a top-150 prospect by 247 Sports.

Evans, a 6-6 sophomore guard from Wichita, Kansas, redshirted his freshman season after graduating from West Ranch High School in California, where he averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals and scored more than 1,000 points in his career. He was also ranked as one of 247 Sports’ top 150 players.

Bannarbie, a 6-9 redshirt freshman forward from Anchorage, Alaska, appeared in 19 games with three starts for UNLV this season. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.6 minutes of playing time. He graduated from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix in 2023.

In addition to Pastner’s success retaining some of Kruger’s commits, he will now need to land some new talent before the transfer portal closes April 22.

Here are some players from this season who remain in the transfer portal or have committed elsewhere:

— Dedan Thomas Jr., sophomore guard (LSU).

— Jaden Henley, junior guard (not committed).

— Rob Whaley Jr., senior forward (not committed).

— Isaiah Cottrell, junior forward (Southern Utah).

— Brooklyn Hicks, sophomore guard (not committed).

