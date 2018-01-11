Jovan Mooring’s 3-pointer helps UNLV hold off Air Force, 81-76

Jovan Mooring made a 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left to help UNLV defeat Air Force 81-76 on Wednesday at Clune Arena. Jordan Johnson led the Rebels with 20 points.

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) goes for a basket as UNLV guard Jordan Johnson (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston (10) is hit by a rebounded ball next to Air Force's Sid Tomes during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force center Frank Toohey is blocked on his basket attempt by UNLV forwards Shakur Juiston, left, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force forward Ryan Swan (34) puts his head in his hands following the team's loss to UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Keaton Van Soelen, right, looks for an open teammate as UNLV's Kris Clyburn defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) drives as UNLV's Brandon McCoy defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder looks for an open teammate as UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes for a 3-point basket against Air Force Falcons during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Jovan Mooring had been in a shooting slump. But when UNLV badly needed a shot, he was the one who took it.

And the one who made it.

Mooring delivered a long 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left to give the Rebels a five-point lead and help them hold off Air Force 81-76 on Wednesday. It was UNLV’s first win at Clune Arena since 2014.

Mooring made 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 15 points, breaking out of a skid that saw him shoot 5-for-29 in his previous three games. He said he made 2,000 shots Sunday at the Mendenhall Center.

“I put in the work, but when you go in a slump and the shots don’t fall, you’ve got to put in more work,” Mooring said. “It was about doing what I can to improve.”

UNLV (13-4, 2-2 Mountain West) heads into its bye with a badly needed victory after a rough start to conference play. Its only other Mountain West victory was an 82-76 overtime win at San Jose State.

Jordan Johnson led UNLV with 20 points and made some key plays down the stretch, including a 3-pointer with 4:24 left to give the Rebels the lead for good. Kris Clyburn added 16 points.

For Air Force (6-10, 0-4), Lavelle Scottie scored 26 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 10 of 17 overall.

