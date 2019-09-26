87°F
UNLV Basketball

Junior college point guard Nick Fleming commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 1:35 pm
 

Nick Fleming, a sophomore point guard at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, announced Thursday that he committed to play for UNLV.

He is the fifth member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class.

Fleming, who is 6 feet, averaged 10.6 points and 2.7 assists last season at Marshalltown (Iowa) Community College.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

