Katie Powell named All-MW, 3 other UNLV players honored

UNLV guard Bailey Thomas dribbles against Florida on Dec. 21 at Cox Pavilion. Photo courtesy of UNLV Photo Services.

UNLV Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) goes up for a shot while defenders New Mexico Lobos guard Tesha Buck (2) and New Mexico Lobos guard Cherise Beynon (0) fall on her sides at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. UNLV won 74-62. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Rodjanae Wade (24) looks for a pass while Boise State's Emerald Tooth (44) tries to block at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Rodjanae Wade (24) shoots a jump shot over New Mexico State's Tyler Ellis (22) in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV point guard Nikki Wheatley in action against Florida on Dec. 21 at Cox Pavilion. Courtesy of UNLV Photo Services.

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) reaches for a rebound over Utah State Aggies guard Rachel Brewster (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) drives as Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) defends during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels associate head coach Caitlin Collier, left, congratulates UNLV Rebels Lady center Rodjanae Wade (24), right. UNLVLady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV senior center Katie Powell was chosen to the All-Mountain West women’s basketball team on Sunday, one of four Lady Rebels honored.

Junior forward/center Rodjanae Wade was named Sixth Player of the Year, sophomore guard Bailey Thomas to the All-Defensive Team, and senior guard Nikki Wheatley an honorable mention.

Powell is the first UNLV player to make the team in consecutive seasons since Kelli Thompson in 2011-12 and 2012-13. This season, Powell averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Wade averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Wheatley had 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Thomas helped a UNLV defense that allowed 60.2 points per game, second in the conference.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.