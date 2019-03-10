MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Katie Powell named All-MW, 3 other UNLV players honored

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2019 - 12:42 pm
 

UNLV senior center Katie Powell was chosen to the All-Mountain West women’s basketball team on Sunday, one of four Lady Rebels honored.

Junior forward/center Rodjanae Wade was named Sixth Player of the Year, sophomore guard Bailey Thomas to the All-Defensive Team, and senior guard Nikki Wheatley an honorable mention.

Powell is the first UNLV player to make the team in consecutive seasons since Kelli Thompson in 2011-12 and 2012-13. This season, Powell averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Wade averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Wheatley had 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Thomas helped a UNLV defense that allowed 60.2 points per game, second in the conference.

