Katie Powell named All-MW, 3 other UNLV players honored

UNLV senior center Katie Powell was chosen to the All-Mountain West women’s basketball team on Sunday, one of four Lady Rebels honored.
Junior forward/center Rodjanae Wade was named Sixth Player of the Year, sophomore guard Bailey Thomas to the All-Defensive Team, and senior guard Nikki Wheatley an honorable mention.
Powell is the first UNLV player to make the team in consecutive seasons since Kelli Thompson in 2011-12 and 2012-13. This season, Powell averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Wade averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Wheatley had 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Thomas helped a UNLV defense that allowed 60.2 points per game, second in the conference.
