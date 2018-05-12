Keith Brown leaves UNLV to be an assistant at Fresno State

Keith Brown, special assistant to the head coach the past two basketball seasons at UNLV, was named an assistant coach at Fresno State on Friday.
The move is a promotion for Brown, who also was an assistant to Rebels coach Marvin Menzies at New Mexico State for six seasons.
Justin Brown, who spent 10 seasons as an assistant at San Diego State, is Fresno State’s new coach.
