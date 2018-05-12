Keith Brown leaves UNLV to be an assistant at Fresno State

Keith Brown, special assistant to the head coach the past two basketball seasons at UNLV, was named an assistant coach at Fresno State on Friday.

Keith Brown. UNLV men's basketball staff on October 6, 2016. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services)

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The move is a promotion for Brown, who also was an assistant to Rebels coach Marvin Menzies at New Mexico State for six seasons.

Justin Brown, who spent 10 seasons as an assistant at San Diego State, is Fresno State’s new coach.

