UNLV Basketball

Kevin Kruger hires 3rd assistant basketball coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 12:11 pm
 
Kevin Kruger is introduced Monday as the new men's basketball coach at UNLV. Photo by UNLV athletics department.

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger’s coaching staff is complete.

Lamar assistant Brandon Chappell is joining Carlin Hartman and Tim Buckley alongside Kruger on the Rebels’ bench, according to people close to the program.

Chappell was a graduate assistant at Northern Arizona in 2014-15 when Kruger was an assistant with the Lumberjacks. He had been at Lamar since 2017 and also played guard at the program from 2004 to 2007.

Kruger hired Hartman from Oklahoma, where he had worked since 2016 as an assistant under Kruger’s father, Lon, who recently retired. Buckley has been on the Rebels’ coaching staff since 2019.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon Twitter.

THE LATEST
Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State ...
UNLV adds transfer big man
By / RJ

Kevin Kruger secured his second recruiting commitment Saturday, adding 6-foot-9 Royce Hamm of Texas, Hamm announced Saturday morning via Twitter.

West Virginia's Jordan McCabe (5) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college bask ...
UNLV lands transfer point guard
By / RJ

West Virginia junior point guard Jordan McCabe is leaving the Big 12 to come to Las Vegas and play for the Rebels.