Kevin Kruger to join UNLV’s staff, Amauri Hardy stays on team

UNLV point guard Kevin Kruger looks to his father Lon Kruger as Oregon takes a free throw in the first half of their NCAA Sweet 16 game at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis Friday, March 23, 2007. (K.M.Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV point guard Kevin Kruger is returning to the program as an assistant coach, and current guard Amauri Hardy is taking his name out of the NCAA transfer portal and will remain with the team.

Kruger spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Oklahoma under his dad, Lon. He also played for Lon Kruger at UNLV as a graduate transfer in 2007, leading the Rebels to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“This has always been home,” Kevin Kruger said Tuesday. “When people ask me where I’m from, I’ve always said Vegas. It’s a great feeling to be able to come back home.”

Hardy was one of seven UNLV players to enter the portal and the first to decide to stay, a source close to him said. The other six have not announced their intentions.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

