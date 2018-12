UNLV senior forward Shakur Juiston might miss Saturday’s game against Brigham Young because of an injured left knee, Rebels coach Marvin Menzies said Thursday.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) shoots over Cincinnati Bearcats forward Tre Scott (13) during a basketball game at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. Photo by Zachary Krill/UNLV

UNLV senior forward Shakur Juiston might miss Saturday’s game against Brigham Young because of an injured left knee, Rebels coach Marvin Menzies said Thursday.

Juiston injured his knee in Saturday’s 77-74 loss at Illinois. Menzies said he would have a better idea Friday as to Juiston’s status. He averages 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The Rebels play BYU at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

