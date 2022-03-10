Lady Rebels advance to NCAA Tournament for 1st time in 20 years
UNLV advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 with a 75-65 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Junior Essence Booker scored 25 points for No. 1-seeded UNLV.
The Lady Rebels (26-6) will wait until Sunday to see who and where they play their first-round game. The Selection Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN.
The tournament begins Wednesday with the First Four games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
