Lady Rebels advance to NCAA Tournament for 1st time in 20 years

UNLV advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 with a 75-65 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior Essence Booker scored 25 points for No. 1-seeded UNLV.

The Lady Rebels (26-6) will wait until Sunday to see who and where they play their first-round game. The Selection Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The tournament begins Wednesday with the First Four games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.