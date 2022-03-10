61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels advance to NCAA Tournament for 1st time in 20 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 8:54 pm
 
The UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championsh ...
The UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) reaches out to redirect the ball to a teammate under ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) reaches out to redirect the ball to a teammate under pressure from Colorado State Rams forward Cali Clark (22) during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) shoots over Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofsch ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) shoots over Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) lays up the ball between Colorado State Rams forwar ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) lays up the ball between Colorado State Rams forwards Karly Murphy (42) and Kendyll Kinzer (0) during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) lays up the ball against Colorado State Rams forward ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) lays up the ball against Colorado State Rams forward Karly Murphy (42) during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Justice Ethridge (11) drives to the basket against Colorado State Rams f ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Justice Ethridge (11) drives to the basket against Colorado State Rams forward Kendyll Kinzer (0) during the first half of the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 with a 75-65 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior Essence Booker scored 25 points for No. 1-seeded UNLV.

The Lady Rebels (26-6) will wait until Sunday to see who and where they play their first-round game. The Selection Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The tournament begins Wednesday with the First Four games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
4
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
5
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST