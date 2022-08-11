Lady Rebels announce 2022-23 non-conference schedule

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

UNLV on Wednesday announced the team’s 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. It features a three-day tournament in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving weekend.

The Mountain West schedule will be released at a later date.

UNLV hosts Chico State at Cox Pavilion for an exhibition Nov. 2 before officially beginning its season at home against Pepperdine Nov. 7. The Lady Rebels will then play a Veteran’s Day matchup with Oral Roberts in the Thomas & Mack Center Nov. 11.

The next major highlight of the schedule is the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, with the Lady Rebels facing America East conference champions Albany Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV’s opponents for the next two days haven’t been determined, but other participants in the tournament include Missouri Valley conference champion Illinois State, East Tennessee State, George Washington, Louisiana Tech, Stetson and UC San Diego.

Coach Lindy La Rocque’s squad will then hit the road. The Lady Rebels will play Hawaii Dec. 11, then make a trip to the Big 12 to take on Oklahoma State Dec. 18. UNLV’s final game of the non-conference season will be back at Cox Pavilion Dec. 21 against Northern Arizona.

