Lady Rebels announce 2022-23 non-conference schedule
UNLV and coach Lindy La Rocque revealed the Lady Rebels non-conference schedule including a game against Oklahoma State.
UNLV on Wednesday announced the team’s 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. It features a three-day tournament in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving weekend.
The Mountain West schedule will be released at a later date.
UNLV hosts Chico State at Cox Pavilion for an exhibition Nov. 2 before officially beginning its season at home against Pepperdine Nov. 7. The Lady Rebels will then play a Veteran’s Day matchup with Oral Roberts in the Thomas & Mack Center Nov. 11.
The next major highlight of the schedule is the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, with the Lady Rebels facing America East conference champions Albany Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV’s opponents for the next two days haven’t been determined, but other participants in the tournament include Missouri Valley conference champion Illinois State, East Tennessee State, George Washington, Louisiana Tech, Stetson and UC San Diego.
Coach Lindy La Rocque’s squad will then hit the road. The Lady Rebels will play Hawaii Dec. 11, then make a trip to the Big 12 to take on Oklahoma State Dec. 18. UNLV’s final game of the non-conference season will be back at Cox Pavilion Dec. 21 against Northern Arizona.
UNLV women’s basketball non-conference schedule
Nov. 2 – Chico State, Cox Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. (exhibition)
Nov. 7 – Pepperdine, Cox Pavilion, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 – Oral Roberts, Thomas & Mack Center, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 – Utah Valley, Cox Pavilion, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 – CSU Bakersfield, Cox Pavilion, 2 p.m.
Nov. 25 – Albany, Thomas & Mack Center, 11 a.m. (UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament)
Nov. 26 – TBA (UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament)
Nov. 27 – TBA (UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament)
Dec. 3 – @ University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, TBA
Dec. 7 – @ University of Hawaii at Hilo, Hilo, Hawaii, TBA
Dec. 11 – @ University of Hawaii, Manoa, Hawaii, 11 a.m.
Dec. 18 – @ Oklahoma State, Stillwater, Oklahoma, TBA
Dec. 21 – Northern Arizona, Cox Pavilion, 5:30 p.m.