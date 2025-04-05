Lady Rebels coach commits to future at UNLV amid Arizona rumors

UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque quelled speculation about the job opening at Arizona saying she isn’t going anywhere.

Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque coaches from the sidelines during a second round WBIT women’s basketball game between Florida and the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV women’s basketball is in the midst of a potentially pivotal offseason, and Lindy La Rocque will be there to lead the program through it.

The reigning Mountain West coach of the year emphasized her commitment to the Lady Rebels in a statement shared to social media Saturday. The move came amid speculation that La Rocque would be pursued for the coaching vacancy at Arizona after Adia Barnes left for SMU.

La Rocque, 35, made it clear she has no plans to leave her hometown of Las Vegas ahead of her sixth season at UNLV.

“The future at UNLV and our program winning championships are my top priorities,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be more excited to be here in Las Vegas focused on those things with my family. My staff and I are already working towards another championship. Go Rebels!”

La Rocque led the Lady Rebels to a fourth consecutive regular-season Mountain West championship this year before falling in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

After three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, UNLV instead played in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament and was eliminated by Florida in the second round.

In the wake of that defeat, La Rocque saw three of her young players — Amarachi Kimpson, McKinna Brackens and Macy Spencer — enter the transfer portal and lost fourth-year assistant coach Karlie Burris to a head coaching role at Portland State.

There are no credible reports that La Rocque is being targeted by Arizona. However, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who held the same role at UNLV from 2017 to 2021, has hired former Rebels coaches in the past.

After leaving UNLV for Missouri, Reed-Francois hired Rebels volleyball coach Dawn Sullivan, and at Arizona, Reed-Francois has brought in longtime UNLV swimming and diving coach Ben Loorz.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.