Lady Rebels coach says goal hasn’t changed: Make the NCAA Tournament

The UNLV women’s basketball team has nine new players, including six transfers, but coach Lindy La Rocque said it has the potential to be her best team.

Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) breaks through Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine defense as she drives the ball during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) attempts a shot during a second round WIT women’s basketball game between Florida and the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque argues with a referee during a second round WIT women’s basketball game between Florida and the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to pas the ball during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lindy La Rocque doesn’t talk big picture all the time. But once the games begin, the UNLV women’s basketball coach puts certain goals out there for her players to chase.

And if you’re part of the program, that means always striving for the NCAA Tournament.

No matter how many new faces dot the roster.

The Lady Rebels open their season against Washington State on Wednesday at The Pavilion.

La Rocque’s team has nine new players, including six transfers. Which doesn’t in any manner change how the coach has approached things in winning four straight regular-season Mountain West titles.

“We aren’t going to win the (conference) championship in November, and we’re not going to get to the NCAA Tournament in November,” La Rocque said. “But we also can’t wait until January or February to work for those things. That’s the message. We have to do the work now to reap the benefits later. We don’t shy away from the NCAA Tournament being our goal.

“This team has the caliber to be in the Sweet 16 and however far we want to go.”

Best team yet?

La Rocque said she thinks it might be her best team on paper, which says a lot given UNLV has since 2021 under La Rocque become the league’s premier program.

She’s 128-30 in five years at the school with three trips to the NCAA Tournament. She recently signed a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

That message she talks about has been a steady and consistent one for a team that again has been picked to win the Mountain West. It’s a placement the Lady Rebels have earned and expect. It also guarantees them nothing. Might even make it tougher to win so much.

A majority of La Rocque’s players this season haven’t experienced this level of expectation. They haven’t been the hunted. That presents different challenges. One thing, however, is certain: All of them came to UNLV to win.

They just might not know yet what that feels and looks like on a daily basis.

“Just understanding that mindset that everyone would love to beat us,” La Rocque said. “It’s a little bit of an educational process once games begin. Hopefully, it’s a quick learning process for them. It’s our job to get them ready for every game, no matter who we’re playing or where or when. We have to come ready every day.”

Her returning players can definitely aid in this way. They understand what is expected of those who play for La Rocque. They know what it’s like to be everyone’s biggest game once conference play tips off. They know how La Rocque and her staff will take them where they want to go more often than not.

It might not always feel good in practice, but the grinding and commitment to work and trust from those in charge usually produces results.

They also know how much it hurt not to make the NCAA Tournament last season. Instead, UNLV won a game in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament.

Long-term vision

“The NCAA Tournament is always our goal,” senior guard Aaliyah Alexander said. “But knowing we again have a target on our backs and everyone is going to be coming after us, that drives us every day. We know we have to compete at the highest level. We have to bring that tenacity.”

It’s a team with more size than in the past, one La Rocque believes has all the pieces to do well in the nonconference schedule and into Mountain West play.

She again has her long-term vision set on the postseason. She thinks the Lady Rebels might even attack such a goal with a different energy and approach than they have previously.

“I’m excited for this season,” La Rocque said. “We need our league to win big games outside of conference. We need to win big games. The better we can all do there, the better our battles against each other look statistically. We’re really eager. Keep trucking along and maintain. But we’ve got work to do.”

Up next

Who: Washington State at Lady Rebels

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Pavilion

TV: SSSEN