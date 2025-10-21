Lady Rebels coach signs 5-year extension to stay at UNLV

Lady Rebels to appear on national TV 3 times during regular season

Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque coaches from the sidelines during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Left_Eye_Images

Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque coaches from the sidelines during an NCAA women’s basketball game between UNLV and Colorado State on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

It appears Lindy La Rocque will be UNLV’s women’s basketball coach for some time.

La Rocque signed a five-year contract extension with the Lady Rebels that takes her through the 2029-30 season, the program announced Tuesday.

La Rocque, a three-time Mountain West coach of the year, has led UNLV to four consecutive regular-season conference championships, three league tournament titles and four postseason appearances.

The 35-year-old is 128-30 in five seasons with the Lady Rebels. Her .810 winning percentage ranks fourth among all active Division I women’s coaches who have led a program for at least five years.

“This extension is a reflection of the standard set by our players, coaches and all of the support staff that touch our program on a daily basis,” La Rocque said in a statement. “I’m proud of the championships we’ve brought to UNLV and eager to go for many more. We’re appreciative of the opportunity to continue to push this program to the highest level of women’s college basketball.”

La Rocque, a Las Vegas native, finished her prep career at Durango High as the school’s all-time scoring leader (boys and girls) with 2,678 points. She was a four-time all-state selection.

La Rocque then helped lead Stanford to four consecutive Final Fours.

She started 43 of 138 career games with the Cardinal.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Coach La Rocque leading our women’s basketball program,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “In just five seasons, she has transformed the Lady Rebels into a proven winner. … Extending her contract through 2029-30 reinforces our commitment to sustained excellence, continued student-athlete development, and the vibrant Las Vegas community that supports our women’s basketball program.”

The Lady Rebels open the 2025-26 season against Washington State on Nov. 6 at Cox Pavilion.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.