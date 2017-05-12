Lady Rebels’ Gonzalez twins leaving team to pursue career

Dakota, left, and Dylan Gonzalez speak to a reporter at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Dylan, left, and Dakota Gonzalez at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Twins Dakota and Dylan Gonzalez will forgo their final year of eligibility at UNLV to pursue other interests, including their music career, the school announced Friday.

The twins, who have built an impressive following over social media, both started for the Lady Rebels last season.

“We would love to continue to play for the Lady Rebels,” Dylan Gonzalez said in a release, “but we also wanted to get a start on pursing this career path for the rest of our lives and it was going to be impossible to do both.”

Dakota led the team in scoring last season at 13.2 points per game, while Dylan pitched in 9.9 points per game and their departure will leave a hole in what would have been a potent UNLV team.

They graduated this week with degrees in sociology. The twins played at Kansas before transferring to UNLV for their sophomore year. After sitting out one year, they played for the Lady Rebels for two seasons.

“Dakota and Dylan have brought so much to this program,” coach Kathy Olivier said in a release. “They helped us change the culture with their passion and work ethic. They are going to be missed on the offensive and defensive end and in the locker room with their leadership.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.