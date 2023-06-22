Lady Rebels guard to continue career in Italy

Former UNLV guard and Las Vegas native Essence Booker signed a contract Thursday to play in a top league in Italy.

UNLV guard Essence Booker (24) drives the land against San Diego State guard Asia Avinger (1) during the first half of their Mountain West Championships semifinals game the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Essence Booker, the former UNLV guard and Las Vegas native, signed a contract to play basketball abroad Thursday, joining Faenza Basket Project in Italy’s premier women’s basketball league.

“I’m excited to continue my professional career with Faenza,” Booker said in a press release. “I’m fulfilling a lifelong goal and thrilled to be back on the court soon.”

The former Spring Valley preps star, will head to Italy in August to prepare for the upcoming season. Booker previously signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The former Lady Rebels guard scored five points in 14 minutes during a preseason game against the Seattle Storm, but was waived May 10.

Booker spent two seasons at UNLV with coach Lindy La Rocque. She began her collegiate career at UNR, playing two years with the Wolf Pack before transferring to Ball State for one season.

At UNLV, Booker helped lead the team to two consecutive Mountain West regular-season and tournament championships, along with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1991. She averaged 13.2 points and four assists during her final campaign with the Lady Rebels, earning first-team All-Mountain West and All-Mountain West Tournament Team honors. She was previously the 2022 Mountain West Tournament MVP.

Following UNLV’s elimination by Michigan during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, La Rocque praised Booker and her fellow seniors for their leadership and helping to build the foundation for the revival of Lady Rebels basketball.

The Italian Serie A1 hosted several WNBA players during the past overseas season, including Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, who won the league’s MVP award, Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard, Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker and reigning rookie of the year Rhyne Howard. Faenza finished 10th during the past season with a 7-19 record, missing the playoffs.

“This will be a great opportunity for Essence,” La Rocque said in a press release. “It’s a tough league and she’ll get to prove just how good of a player she really can be.”

