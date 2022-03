The UNLV women’s basketball team has a time and date for its first-round NCAA Tournament game in Arizona.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Cierra Winters (3) during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Colorado State Rams 75-65 to win the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Lady Rebels will play Arizona at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Tucson.

The game will be televised on ESPN2, according to the latest bracket from the NCAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.