Lady Rebels headed to Arizona for NCAA Tournament

The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at the Thomas & Mack Center, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona on Saturday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels, including center Desi-Rae Young, left, and guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, react while watching the NCAA selection show at the Thomas & Mack Center, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s March and the NCAA Tournament is calling the Lady Rebels.

UNLV is hosting a send-off for the women’s basketball team as they head to the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Fans are invited to join at 2 p.m. Thursday from the circle drive in front of the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 13-seed UNLV faces 4-seed Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. Radio coverage will be carried on KRLV 1340 AM and 98.9 FM in Las Vegas.