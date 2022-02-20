65°F
Lady Rebels hit century mark, win 12th straight game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2022 - 4:59 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels Essence Booker (24) goes up for a shot against the San Jose Spartans in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Khayla Rooks (20) goes up for a three-point-shot against the San Jose Spartans in the first half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) goes up for a shot against the San Jose Spartans in the first half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Nneka Obiazor (1) looks for an open shot under pressure from San Jose Spartans Meghan Oberg (24) in the first half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Nneka Obiazor (1) goes up for a shot under pressure from San Jose Spartans Meghan Oberg (24) in the first half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Kiara Jackson (3) shoots the ball as she is fouled against the San Jose Spartans Sophia Jones (2) in the first half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Nneka Obiazor (1) goes up for a shot against the San Jose Spartans in the first half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Essence Booker (24) dribbles the ball to the hoop under pressure from San Jose Spartans Sophia Jones (2) in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The UNLV Lady Rebels bench reacts after a play seconds before the end of their game against the San Jose Spartans in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. UNLV won 104-63. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The UNLV Lady Rebels bench reacts after a play seconds before the end of their game against the San Jose Spartans in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. UNLV won 104-63. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Kenadee Winfrey (2) dribbles the ball to the hoop under pressure from San Jose Spartans Stephanie Torres (22) in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Justice Ethridge (11) goes up for a shot under pressure from San Jose Spartans Stephanie Torres (22) in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Keyana Wilfred (15) goes up for a shot under pressure from San Jose Spartans Meghan Oberg (24) in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
San Jose Spartans Sidney Richards (5) fouls UNLV Lady Rebels Nneka Obiazor (1) as San Jose Spartans Cydni Lewis (35) looks on in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Lady Rebels Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) and Kiara Jackson (3) pressure San Jose Spartans Sidney Richards (5) in the second half on a women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As UNLV’s winning streak reached 12 games with a 104-63 victory over San Jose State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque has made sure her team focuses on one game at a time.

Having that mindset has helped UNLV go on its longest winning streak since 1993 and take a two-game lead in the Mountain West.

“That’s how we’ve gotten to where we are, and that’s what we’re going to do to stay focused and committed,” said La Rocque, whose team improved to 22-4 overall and 14-1 in the conference. “We understand that we’re playing well, but we still have areas to improve on.”

One area that shined in UNLV’s dominant performance was its ability to close each quarter on a run.

San Jose State (4-22, 1-14) had cut UNLV’s lead to 39-31 with about three minutes left in the first half. Justice Ethridge, who led the Lady Rebels with 18 points, then drew a foul and hit two free throws to spark a 13-1 run to end the quarter.

“It’s something that we continue to practice … finishing quarters strong is really important for long-term success that feeds into the momentum of the next quarter,” La Rocque said.

Essence Booker (16), Desi-Rae Young (15), Khayla Rooks (13) and Nneka Obiazor (13) also scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels, who shot 61 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range. Their 104 points are the program’s most since 1994.

La Rocque did not play anyone more than 28 minutes, allowing her starters to rest and give her bench valuable minutes.

“This type of game shows you the depth we have, it shows you why our starters are so good, because they have people that are really challenging them in practice,” La Rocque said.

With the Mountain West tournament about two weeks away, La Rocque said the Lady Rebels are peaking at the right time.

“You want to be playing your best basketball at this point in the year, and we’re pretty close,” she said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

