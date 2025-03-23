76°F
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels hope to take down SEC foe in WBIT 2nd round

Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) dribbles the ball as Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine guard Lily ...
Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) dribbles the ball as Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine guard Lily Wahinekapu (3) defends during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels forward McKinna Brackens (21) puts up a shot against Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine ...
Lady Rebels forward McKinna Brackens (21) puts up a shot against Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine center Ritorya Tamilo (24) during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2025 - 5:39 pm
 

LADY REBELS GAME DAY

Who: Florida at UNLV

What: Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament second round

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN+ (streaming)

About the Lady Rebels (26-7): No. 2-seeded UNLV advanced to the WBIT second round with a 63-46 win over Hawaii in the first round Thursday. It marked UNLV’s first postseason win since 2004 when the Lady Rebels reached the WNIT final.

The Lady Rebels were led by a group of underclassmen Thursday, including freshman forward Meadow Roland with 16 points. Sophomore guard Amarachi Kimpson added 14, and sophomore guard Macy Spencer scored 10. Sophomore forward McKinna Brackens had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kimpson is the team’s leading scorer at 14.2 points per game, while senior point guard Kiara Jackson averages a team-high 4.9 assists and is the second-leading scorer (12.5). Senior forward Alyssa Brown tops the team with 7.8 rebounds per game.

About the Gators (17-17): No. 3 seed Florida had four players score in double figures in an 83-71 victory over Northern Iowa in the first round Thursday.

Senior guard Jeriah Warren led with a career-high 28 points, shooting 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line. Junior forward Alexia Gassett added 13 points, senior center Ra Shaya Kyle scored 12, and sophomore guard Laila Reynolds added 11.

Florida outrebounded Northern Iowa 40-30, with Kyle and freshman guard Me’Arah O’Neal each grabbing seven. Florida also forced 19 turnovers, translating to 20 points.

The Gators are 0-2 all-time against UNLV, with losses in Las Vegas in 2018 and and 1989.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

