Lady Rebels hosting NCAA Selection Show watch party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 5:18 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels guards Kenadee Winfrey, second from left, and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) celeb ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guards Kenadee Winfrey, second from left, and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) celebrate with teammates after defeating the Colorado State Rams 75-65 to win the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the first time in 20 years, the UNLV women’s basketball team is going dancing and they want you to be their dance partner.

UNLV is inviting fans to join the Lady Rebels for the NCAA Selection Show watch party on Sunday. It will be held at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free parking will be available.

The event is free and open to all.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

