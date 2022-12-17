Lady Rebels learned lesson in narrow win over Hawaii Hilo

UNLV almost fell to Division II Hawaii Hilo, a needed wake-up call ahead of its lone Power Five matchup of the nonconference season Sunday against Oklahoma State.

Pepperdine's Theresa Grace Mbanefo (0) and Jane Nwaba (10) defend against UNLV's Desi-Rae Young (23) during the second half of a women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ahead of their biggest challenge of the nonconference season, junior center Desi-Rae Young, coach Lindy La Rocque and the Lady Rebels have learned a few lessons. They’ve also received a bit of a reality check.

UNLV got off to its best start in 32 years after spending its first seven games at home, including a successful hosting of a three-day tournament during Thanksgiving weekend. But the Lady Rebels lost for the first time on Dec. 3 against the University of the Pacific, 75-68, in Stockton, California.

A week later, UNLV had to fight a desperate comeback to defeat Hawaii Hilo, a Division II opponent, before beating Hawaii by 10.

“We have to play to win, not to lose,” La Rocque said. “I think in some of our games, we’ve played not to lose, and maybe that’s just learning the psyche of being the hunted, not the hunter.”

La Rocque, Young and UNLV are back on the road this week as they prepare to play Oklahoma State, the lone Power Five school on their schedule, at 1 p.m. Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowgirls (8-2) are coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, but the Lady Rebels were given a major warning during its past three games not to underestimate their competition.

That lesson was particularly relevant against Hawaii Hilo. UNLV won 77-74, thanks in part to a 26-point fourth quarter, but trailed by double figures at halftime. La Rocque wasn’t present for that game, joining the team in Oahu to play Hawaii.

Her absence had always been part of the plan as La Rocque continues to balance being a new parent with running a Division I basketball team. Associate head coach Roman Owen filled in just like he did when La Rocque gave birth near the beginning of the season, but the third-year coach said it was almost an out-of-body experience watching her team flirt with disaster while she was thousands of miles away.

Young said UNLV simply wasn’t focused on the task at hand against Hawaii Hilo. She admitted they’d taken their opposition for granted.

The former Desert Oasis center was surprised by Hawaii Hilo’s quickness, creativity and shot-making ability.

“We thought we just had it in the bag because they were D-II, but it doesn’t always come down to that,” Young said. “We have to play to our strengths every game, no matter who we play.”

The trip to Hawaii did have some other benefits and teaching moments. For example, La Rocque recognized her team still looked a little fatigued after playing three games in three days at their Thanksgiving tournament.

She’ll take that into consideration with scheduling going forward. The UNLV coach is also excited by the progress made by senior guard Essence Booker, whose slow start to the season from 3 began to show improvement during the two games in Hawaii.

Young believes the trip also provided some good opportunities to bond with the team. The Lady Rebels (9-1) went to the beach, and the center enjoyed going to a Hard Rock Cafe for the first time.

“It was definitely a business trip,” Young said, “but it was also a trip to become more than a team, become a family, become a sisterhood.”

