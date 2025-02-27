Lady Rebels lock up 4th straight Mountain West title

The UNLV women’s basketball team clinched a fourth straight outright Mountain West title by defeating Boise State on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV point guard’s dad holding out hope his son will return from injury

‘Far from perfect,’ but Rebels hold on for win at San Jose State

Lady Rebels forward Meadow Roland (32) eyes the ball as it goes out of bounds during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Lady Rebels and Boise State at Cox Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels fans cheer during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Lady Rebels and Boise State at Cox Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lone Boise State fan watches game action during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Lady Rebels and Boise State at Cox Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) dribbles the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Lady Rebels and Boise State at Cox Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) tries to swipe the ball from Boise State Broncos guard Dani Bayes (4) during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Lady Rebels and Boise State at Cox Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) dribbles the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the Lady Rebels and Boise State at Cox Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV women’s basketball team beat Boise State 83-53 on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion to clinch the Mountain West regular-season title for the fourth consecutive season.

Amarachi Kimpson led UNLV (23-5, 15-1) with 23 points, while Natalie Pasco had 12 for Boise State (16-13, 6-10).

The Lady Rebels will be the No. 1 seed for the Mountain West tournament March 9-12 at the Thomas & Mack Center, with UNLV seeking a fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper watched the blowout and praised fifth-year coach Lindy La Rocque.

“It’s just absolutely fabulous,” Harper said of the four-peat. “It just shows the consistency of Coach Lindy and her staff, of what they do every single day. They work hard, they’re committed, and they recruit the (right) ladies for their system and for their program.”

Even if the Lady Rebels don’t win the Mountain West tournament, Harper believes they deserve an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“There is no reason why they shouldn’t,” he said. “They play a very tough schedule, and they should be in at-large because they’ve earned it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.