70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels out of NCAA Tournament, but will host postseason game

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) brings the ball up court against San Diego State d ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) brings the ball up court against San Diego State during the second half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
UC San Diego head coach Eric Olen participates in a net-cutting ceremony after an NCAA college ...
6 basketball coaches UNLV might target to replace Kevin Kruger
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger, facing, yells to assistant coach Barret Peery after a foul on the ...
Graney: Kevin Kruger did everything right but win enough games
A Mountain West logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and ...
Pac-12 agrees to explore mediation in lawsuit against Mountain West
Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger coaches his team during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA ...
UNLV basketball coach fired after 4 seasons — ‘Change is necessary’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2025 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2025 - 6:36 pm

For the first time since 2021, the UNLV women’s basketball team won’t be in the NCAA Tournament, but the Lady Rebels’ season will continue.

The NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled Sunday, featuring San Diego State as the Mountain West’s automatic qualifier and lone representative. The Aztecs upset the top-seeded Lady Rebels in the semifinals of the conference tournament Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (25-7) has been selected for the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament as a No. 2 seed and will host Big West regular-season champion Hawaii (22-9) in the first round Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels won their fourth straight regular-season Mountain West championship this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES