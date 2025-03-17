Lady Rebels out of NCAA Tournament, but will host postseason game

The UNLV women’s basketball team was on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament selection Sunday after losing in the Mountain West tournament.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) brings the ball up court against San Diego State during the second half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas.

For the first time since 2021, the UNLV women’s basketball team won’t be in the NCAA Tournament, but the Lady Rebels’ season will continue.

The NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled Sunday, featuring San Diego State as the Mountain West’s automatic qualifier and lone representative. The Aztecs upset the top-seeded Lady Rebels in the semifinals of the conference tournament Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (25-7) has been selected for the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament as a No. 2 seed and will host Big West regular-season champion Hawaii (22-9) in the first round Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels won their fourth straight regular-season Mountain West championship this season.

