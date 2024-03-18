Lady Rebels’ opening NCAA Tournament matchup announced
The UNLV women’s basketball team learned its first-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Rebels are making their third straight appearance.
The UNLV women’s basketball team received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 Creighton in the first round in Los Angeles.
The date and time have not been announced.
The Lady Rebels (30-2), ranked No. 21 by The Associated Press, are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance after claiming their third straight Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles.
If UNLV wins, it will face the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 15 California Baptist in the second round.
In 2022, UNLV was a No. 13 seed and lost in the first round to host No. 4 seed Arizona 72-67 in Tucson. Last year, UNLV lost as a No. 11 seed to No. 6 Michigan 71-59 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.