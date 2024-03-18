65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels’ opening NCAA Tournament matchup announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque and her players on a timeout against the Colorado S ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque and her players on a timeout against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV women’s basketball team received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 Creighton in the first round in Los Angeles.

The date and time have not been announced.

The Lady Rebels (30-2), ranked No. 21 by The Associated Press, are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance after claiming their third straight Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles.

If UNLV wins, it will face the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 15 California Baptist in the second round.

In 2022, UNLV was a No. 13 seed and lost in the first round to host No. 4 seed Arizona 72-67 in Tucson. Last year, UNLV lost as a No. 11 seed to No. 6 Michigan 71-59 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Rebels focused on UNR with Mountain West title still possible
Rebels focused on UNR with Mountain West title still possible
Lady Rebels await seed, opponent for 3rd straight NCAA Tournament
Lady Rebels await seed, opponent for 3rd straight NCAA Tournament
UNLV in close standings fight with regular season almost over
UNLV in close standings fight with regular season almost over
Freshman leads Lady Rebels to Mountain West title game — PHOTOS
Freshman leads Lady Rebels to Mountain West title game — PHOTOS
‘Tough way to finish’: UNLV blows 2nd-half lead, falls to UNR — PHOTOS
‘Tough way to finish’: UNLV blows 2nd-half lead, falls to UNR — PHOTOS
Rebels dominate inside, return favor to Air Force with blowout win
Rebels dominate inside, return favor to Air Force with blowout win