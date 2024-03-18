Lady Rebels’ opening NCAA Tournament matchup announced — PHOTOS

The UNLV women’s basketball team learned its first-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Rebels are making their third straight appearance.

Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team cheer after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Head coach La Rocque addresses the audience at a watch party for the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The UNLV women’s basketball team received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 Creighton in the first round in Los Angeles.

The date and time have not been announced.

The Lady Rebels (30-2), ranked No. 21 by The Associated Press, are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance after claiming their third straight Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles.

Creighton (25-5) finished second in the Big East and lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

If UNLV wins, it will face the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 15 California Baptist in the second round.

In 2022, UNLV was a No. 13 seed and lost in the first round to host No. 4 seed Arizona 72-67 in Tucson. Last year, UNLV lost as a No. 11 seed to No. 6 Michigan 71-59 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

