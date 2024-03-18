61°F
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels’ opening NCAA Tournament matchup announced — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2024 - 7:04 pm
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team cheer after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team cheer after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team cheer after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team cheer after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team cheer after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Head coach La Rocque addresses the audience at a watch party for the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team applaud with the audience after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cheerleaders cheer for the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cheerleaders cheer for the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team after their placement was announced in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Members of the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team watch the TV for the announcement of their placement in the NCAA Tournament bracket at a watch party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The UNLV band performs at a watch party for the announcement of the placement of the Lady Rebels in the NCAA Tournament bracket at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The UNLV women’s basketball team received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 Creighton in the first round in Los Angeles.

The date and time have not been announced.

The Lady Rebels (30-2), ranked No. 21 by The Associated Press, are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance after claiming their third straight Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles.

Creighton (25-5) finished second in the Big East and lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

If UNLV wins, it will face the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 15 California Baptist in the second round.

In 2022, UNLV was a No. 13 seed and lost in the first round to host No. 4 seed Arizona 72-67 in Tucson. Last year, UNLV lost as a No. 11 seed to No. 6 Michigan 71-59 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

