Lady Rebels ousted in Mountain West semifinals; NCAA bid in doubt

The UNLV women’s basketball team lost in the Mountain West tournament for the first time since 2021 and has to hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) shoots against San Diego State Aztecs guard Natalia Martinez (21) during the first half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque shouts to her team during the first half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecsat the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) drives to the basket against San Diego State Aztecs guard Naomi Panganiban (24) during the first half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) drives to the basket between San Diego State Aztecs guard Kaelyn Hamilton (12) and San Diego State Aztecs forward Kim Villalobos (23) during the first half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State Aztecs forward Kim Villalobos (23) grabs a rebound in front of UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) during the first half of their Mountain West Conference semifinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The top-seeded UNLV women’s basketball team lost to No. 4 San Diego State 71-59 in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Alyssa Brown had 15 points for UNLV (25-7), and Kiara Jackson added 14 points.

San Diego State (24-9) was led by Veronica Sheffey’s 15 points, while Naomi Panganiban scored 14.

The defeat ends a three-year streak of conference tournament titles for the Lady Rebels. Their last tournament loss was 72-56 to Wyoming in the 2021 quarterfinals.

A win in the tournament would have secured UNLV’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The team will now await a decision from the selection committee for a potential at-large bid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.