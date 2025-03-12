Lady Rebels ousted in Mountain West semifinals; NCAA bid in doubt
The UNLV women’s basketball team lost in the Mountain West tournament for the first time since 2021 and has to hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The top-seeded UNLV women’s basketball team lost to No. 4 San Diego State 71-59 in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Alyssa Brown had 15 points for UNLV (25-7), and Kiara Jackson added 14 points.
San Diego State (24-9) was led by Veronica Sheffey’s 15 points, while Naomi Panganiban scored 14.
The defeat ends a three-year streak of conference tournament titles for the Lady Rebels. Their last tournament loss was 72-56 to Wyoming in the 2021 quarterfinals.
A win in the tournament would have secured UNLV’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The team will now await a decision from the selection committee for a potential at-large bid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
