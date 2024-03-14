Lady Rebels pull away to clinch 3rd straight NCAA Tournament berth
The UNLV women’s basketball team defeated San Diego State on Wednesday in the Mountain West championship game to advance to a third straight NCAA Tournament.
The top-seeded UNLV women’s basketball team defeated No. 7 San Diego State 66-49 to win its third straight Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Senior center Desi-Rae Young scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds to lead UNLV (30-2), and junior point guard Kiara Jackson added 14 points.
UNLV will learn its seed and opening-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament at 5 p.m. Sunday during the NCAA selection show.
San Diego State finishes 22-13.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
