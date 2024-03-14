Lady Rebels pull away to clinch 3rd straight NCAA Tournament berth

The UNLV women’s basketball team defeated San Diego State on Wednesday in the Mountain West championship game to advance to a third straight NCAA Tournament.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) powers toward the hoop against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jazlen Green, center, while Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) drives toward the hoop against San Diego State Aztecs guard Mia Davis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young, left, struggles for the ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Khylee Pepe (0) while Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) applauds after forcing the San Diego State Aztecs into a shot-clock violation during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) drives between San Diego State Aztecs guards Mia Davis (10) and Khylee Pepe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) is announced in the starting lineup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque speaks to her team an NCAA college basketball championship game against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The top-seeded UNLV women’s basketball team defeated No. 7 San Diego State 66-49 to win its third straight Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior center Desi-Rae Young scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds to lead UNLV (30-2), and junior point guard Kiara Jackson added 14 points.

UNLV will learn its seed and opening-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament at 5 p.m. Sunday during the NCAA selection show.

San Diego State finishes 22-13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

