Lady Rebels pull through late against Boise State — PHOTOS

The UNLV women’s basketball team trailed for most of the game Wednesday against Boise State, but battled back to come away with a home win.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots against Boise State Broncos forward Trista Hull (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels hold up their Mountain West championship trophy after clinching the title at an away game after an NCAA college basketball game Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate after defeating the Boise State Broncos in an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) celebrates after scored during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Boise State Broncos forward Trista Hull (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) shoots a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin (0) shoots against Boise State Broncos guard Dani Bayes (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) jumps for a rebound against Boise State Broncos forward Abby Muse (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) powers toward the hoop against Boise State Broncos guard Mary Kay Naro (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) struggles for the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abby Muse (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) drives between Boise State Broncos forward Abby Muse (33) and guard Natalie Pasco (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) passes around Boise State Broncos forward Alyssa Christensen (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) shoots against Boise State Broncos forward Alyssa Christensen (15) and forward Abby Muse (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV band plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between the UNLV Lady Rebels and the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) defends against Boise State Broncos guard Tatum Thompson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque shoots from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Jasmyn Lott (10) drives toward the hoop against Boise State Broncos guard Tatum Thompson, left, guard Linsey Lovrovich (2) and guard Natalie Pasco (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A UNLV Lady Rebels fan cheers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) celebrates with forward Alyssa Brown (44) in a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Jasmyn Lott (10) drives toward the hoop against Boise State Broncos forward Abby Muse (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) drives around Boise State Broncos forward Trista Hull (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) gestures to a teammate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels bench goes wild for their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The No. 24-ranked UNLV women’s basketball team found itself in a rare position Wednesday night against Boise State: trailing entering the fourth quarter.

UNLV held a brief lead early in the first quarter, but Boise State led for more than 25 minutes in a matchup of the top two teams in the Mountain West standings entering the game.

Fortunately for UNLV, junior point guard Kiara Jackson — after being held scoreless through 3½ quarters — picked the perfect time to score her first points.

Jackson scored four points during an 8-0 UNLV run in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Rebels regain the lead, and they pulled away for a 63-57 home win over Boise State at Cox Pavilion.

“The fourth quarter, you saw Lady Rebel basketball again,” UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque said. “We got stops, we got out in transition, and we held (Boise State) to eight points to end the game. Of course, we want it to be for all four quarters, but there’s something to be said of gutting out the win.”

Senior center Desi-Rae Young led UNLV (25-2, 15-1) with 13 points as she battled foul trouble in the second half. All nine Lady Rebels who played scored at least four points.

“We did what we do best — attack the rim and score in the paint,” Young said. “That opens up our 3-point shots at the end of the game. As long as we do what we do best, we’ll come out with the win.”

Boise State (19-10, 10-6) led 49-46 entering the fourth quarter. UNLV was dealing with foul trouble, as Young picked up her third midway through the third and junior Alyssa Brown was called for her fourth late in the third.

With its two starting forwards on the bench, UNLV still attacked the basket. Nneka Obiazor and Jackson each made tough layups inside to help cut the deficit to one.

Jackson knocked down a pair of free throws to give UNLV a 54-53 lead with 6:50 left in the fourth. And after she missed a layup on the ensuing possession, Young was there for the putback during the 8-0 run.

Boise State went scoreless for nearly six minutes.

“I told (Jackson) to attack the basket, and if you miss, we’re going to clean it up,” Young said. “That’s the best thing she can do for us is keep attacking, keep doing her pullup (jumpers) and layups no matter how big the defender is. She does a phenomenal job of just keeping our heads on, too.”

Boise State made it a one-possession game twice in a minute, but freshman guard Amarachi Kimpson scored UNLV’s final five points to secure the win.

“Tonight necessarily, the play wasn’t called for (Kimpson), but the ball ended up in her hands, and she has all the skills to make big-time plays,” La Rocque said. “We trust her. She’s just as confident and poised. … She’s playing beyond her years.”

Jackson finished with just four points but added six rebounds and six assists.

“She was a little off to start the game, but we were all just a little off,” La Rocque said. “… She goes downhill in transition and we’re a different team, and you saw a different team in the fourth quarter. Better late than never, especially for her, but she’s a leader of this team.”

Obiazor added nine points off the bench, and Kimpson scored eight.

Sophomore Tatum Thompson led Boise State with 14 points off the bench.

UNLV led early, but Boise State went on a 12-2 run in the final 5:31 of the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Lady Rebels shot 25 percent (4-of-16) in the first quarter.

Boise State’s largest lead was 21-13 with six minutes left in the second quarter. Sophomore Jasmyn Lott hit a pair of jumpers on a 9-2 run to help the Lady Rebels tie the score at 25 with under two minutes left, but the Broncos led 28-27 at halftime.

UNLV next hosts San Diego State at 2 p.m. Saturday in its final home game. The Lady Rebels have already clinched their third straight Mountain West regular-season title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.