Lady Rebels rally to complete perfect run through Mountain West
UNLV stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat UNR in Reno and finish off an 18-0 season in the Mountain West.
The No. 22-ranked UNLV women’s basketball team completed its perfect Mountain West season Tuesday, coming from behind to beat UNR 71-66 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.
The Lady Rebels are just the second team to complete a perfect season since the Mountain West moved to an 18-game schedule. It’s UNLV’s first time finishing undefeated in conference play since 1985 when the Lady Rebels played in the Big West.
Junior Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points to lead all players, and sophomore Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 for the Lady Rebels (28-2, 18-0 Mountain West).
The Wolf Pack fell to 9-20, 6-12.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.