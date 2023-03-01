Lady Rebels rally to complete perfect run through Mountain West

UNLV stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat UNR in Reno and finish off an 18-0 season in the Mountain West.

UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) slaps hands with guard Jasmyn Lott, left, and guard Kiara Jackson (3) during the second half of a game at Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The No. 22-ranked UNLV women’s basketball team completed its perfect Mountain West season Tuesday, coming from behind to beat UNR 71-66 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Lady Rebels are just the second team to complete a perfect season since the Mountain West moved to an 18-game schedule. It’s UNLV’s first time finishing undefeated in conference play since 1985 when the Lady Rebels played in the Big West.

Junior Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points to lead all players, and sophomore Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 for the Lady Rebels (28-2, 18-0 Mountain West).

The Wolf Pack fell to 9-20, 6-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.