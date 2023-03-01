51°F
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels rally to complete perfect run through Mountain West

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 8:27 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2023 - 8:31 pm
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) slaps hands with guard Jasmyn Lott, left, and guard ...
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) slaps hands with guard Jasmyn Lott, left, and guard Kiara Jackson (3) during the second half of a game at Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The No. 22-ranked UNLV women’s basketball team completed its perfect Mountain West season Tuesday, coming from behind to beat UNR 71-66 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Lady Rebels are just the second team to complete a perfect season since the Mountain West moved to an 18-game schedule. It’s UNLV’s first time finishing undefeated in conference play since 1985 when the Lady Rebels played in the Big West.

Junior Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points to lead all players, and sophomore Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 for the Lady Rebels (28-2, 18-0 Mountain West).

The Wolf Pack fell to 9-20, 6-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

