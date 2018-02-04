Lady Rebels roll past Boise State, now first in Mountain West

After a 77-54 victory over Boise State on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center, the UNLV women’s basketball team is in sole possession of first place in the Mountain West for the first time in program history.

UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) and Boise State's Marta Hermida (20) grapple over the ball while UNLV's Nikki Wheatley (10) steps in to help at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV players and coaches celebrate after defeating Boise State 77-54 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) and Boise State's Marta Hermida (20) grapple over the ball while UNLV's Nikki Wheatley (10) steps in to help at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's Nikki Wheatley (10) tries to drive past Boise State's Braydey Hodgins (14) while A'Shanti Coleman (42) watches in the background at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Boise State's Braydey Hodgins (14) dribbles around UNLV's Kennedy Wharton (0) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Boise State's A'Shanti Coleman (42) dribbles around UNLV defenders Rodjanae Wade (24) and Paris Strawther (3) try to block her at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Boise State's Ellie Werner (22) goes up for a shot while UNLV defender Paris Strawther (3) tries to block her at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) goes up for a shot while Boise State's A'Shanti Coleman (42) tries to block her at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Boise State's A'Shanti Coleman (42) goes up for a shot while UNLV's Alyssa Anderson (20) tries to block her at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Boise State's Braydey Hodgins (14) tries to dribble around Kennedy Wharton (0) while Boise State's A'Shanti Coleman (42) runs past at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade (24) lobs the ball toward the hoop while Boise State's Shalen Shaw (2) tries to defend and Tess Amundsen (15) watches from behind at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Boise State's Braydey Hodgins (14) and UNLV's Katie Powell (21) watch in the background. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's Katie Powell (21) goes up for a shot while Jordyn Bell (23) and Boise State's A'Shanti Coleman (42), right, watch from below at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's Rodjanae Wade (24) looks for a pass while Boise State's Emerald Tooth (44) tries to block at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. UNLV won 77-54. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Coming off a Mountain West women’s basketball tournament championship, Boise State was the preseason favorite to win the conference regular-season title this season.

But after a 77-54 victory Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV is in sole possession of first place in the Mountain West for the first time in program history.

The Lady Rebels, who began the game on an 8-0 run and never trailed, have won eight of their past nine.

“We came out with a lot of intensity, worked hard 40 minutes and never took our foot off the pedal,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “Boise’s a very good team, and I thought our defense just really kind of led the way to some good offense, too.”

The Lady Rebels (13-8, 8-2 Mountain West) hit 29 of 51 shots (56.9 percent), with Nikki Wheatley going 8 of 10.

“I’ve been trying to get up extra shots because I don’t really like my field-goal percentage overall this conference,” Wheatley said. “I didn’t think it was as high as it could be, so just taking better shots is what I focused on today, not rushing stuff and really getting to the rim, because that’s what I’m good at.”

Katie Powell led UNLV with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Wheatley and Brooke Johnson scored 19 apiece.

“We have so many weapons on this team, so if it’s not Nikki, it’s Brooke,” Olivier said. “If it’s not Brooke, it’s Katie. If it’s not Katie, it’s Paris (Strawther).”

UNLV lost 69-60 at Boise State in its Mountain West opener in late December. The Lady Rebels were outrebounded 33-31, so they made that a point of emphasis and outrebounded the Broncos 36-24 on Saturday.

The Broncos (13-9, 7-4) shot 54 percent on 3-pointers in the first game but 8 of 29 on Saturday.

“They hit a lot of threes last time around. They were 12-for-22 from three, so we really stressed the importance of hard closeouts,” Olivier said.

Wheatley missed the first Boise game because of an injury, and said she picked up a few things watching that night.

“A couple times we would get rebounds and slowly bring it up,” she said. “They like teams to set up and play slow, so that’s something I got frustrated with when I was watching on the bench. I was like, ‘You guys push it down their throat,’ and I was able to do that.”

