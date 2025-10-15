67°F
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels to appear on national TV 3 times during regular season

Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque coaches from the sidelines during a second round WIT women’ ...
Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque coaches from the sidelines during a second round WIT women’s basketball game between Florida and the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 2:52 pm
 

The UNLV women’s basketball team will make three appearances on national TV this season.

The Lady Rebels’ nonconference game against Baylor on Nov. 14, and their Mountain West opener against Grand Canyon on Dec. 17, will be on CBS Sports Network. Their Jan. 31 game against Colorado State will air on FS1.

UNLV’s full schedule was released Wednesday, and the Lady Rebels open the regular season Nov. 5 against Washington State at Cox Pavilion after an exhibition game against Southern Nazarene on Oct. 29.

The nonconference schedule also features games against DePaul, Montana State, Arizona State, Texas-San Antonio, Rice and Cincinnati. The Lady Rebels will host the UNLV Turkey Tip-Off at the Thomas & Mack Center against Creighton (Nov. 26) and Northern Iowa (Nov. 28) as well.

The 20-game Mountain West schedule includes rivalry matchups against UNR on Jan. 24 and Feb. 21. The conference tournament takes place March 7 to 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Lady Rebels have won four straight Mountain West regular-season titles. They went 26-8 last season and advanced to the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

