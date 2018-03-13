Lady Rebels to play Utah on Thursday in WNIT

The Lady Rebels will head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes in the first round of the WNIT.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) drives against the UNR Wolf Pack during the first half of a basketball game in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) sends up a shot past UNR Wolf Pack guard T Moe (13) during the second half of a basketball game in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. UNR defeated UNLV 77-73 in double overtime. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV will play the Utah on Thursday at the Huntsman Center. The time of the game will be announced at a later time.

The Lady Rebels earned the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the WNIT as the top team in the conference to not make the NCAA tournament. Only Boise State, which won the Mountain West tournament, will go to the NCAA tournament.

This is UNLV’s second consecutive WNIT appearance. Last year, the Lady Rebels bowed out of the WNIT in the first round, falling to Colorado 66-52 on the road.

2018 WNIT bracket by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd