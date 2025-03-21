Lady Rebels win postseason opener, will host again Sunday
The UNLV women’s basketball team beat Hawaii in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.
The UNLV women’s basketball team beat Hawaii 63-46 in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.
Freshman forward Meadow Roland had 16 points for the Lady Rebels (26-7), while sophomore guard Amarachi Kimpson added 14.
Hawaii (22-10) was led by Lily Wahinekapu’s 18 points.
With the Lady Rebels advancing to the last three NCAA Tournaments and losing in the first round, this was the first postseason win of fifth-year coach Lindy La Rocque’s career.
UNLV will next host Florida (17-17) in the second round Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.