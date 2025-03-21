59°F
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels win postseason opener, will host again Sunday

Lady Rebels forward Meadow Roland (32) eyes the basket during a Women's Basketball Invitation T ...
Lady Rebels forward Meadow Roland (32) eyes the basket during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts a basket during a Women's Basketball Invitation To ...
Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts a basket during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to pass the ball during a Women's Basketball Inv ...
Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to pass the ball during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) dribbles the ball as Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine forward ...
Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) dribbles the ball as Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine forward Imani Perez (12) defends during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels forward McKinna Brackens (21) reaches or the ball as it escapes her grip during a W ...
Lady Rebels forward McKinna Brackens (21) reaches or the ball as it escapes her grip during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) moves the ball across the paint during a Women's Basketball ...
Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) moves the ball across the paint during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Lady Rebels fan cheers during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lad ...
A Lady Rebels fan cheers during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) signals to her teammates during a Women's Basketball I ...
Lady Rebels guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) signals to her teammates during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Lady Rebels fan cheers during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lad ...
A Lady Rebels fan cheers during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) defends during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tourname ...
Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) defends during a Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament game between the Lady Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at the Cox Pavilion Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2025 - 8:14 pm
 

The UNLV women’s basketball team beat Hawaii 63-46 in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Freshman forward Meadow Roland had 16 points for the Lady Rebels (26-7), while sophomore guard Amarachi Kimpson added 14.

Hawaii (22-10) was led by Lily Wahinekapu’s 18 points.

With the Lady Rebels advancing to the last three NCAA Tournaments and losing in the first round, this was the first postseason win of fifth-year coach Lindy La Rocque’s career.

UNLV will next host Florida (17-17) in the second round Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

