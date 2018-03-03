Lady Rebels win share of first Mountain West title

UNLV defeated Utah State 68-58 on Friday night at Cox Pavilion to win a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship. It was the Lady Rebels’ first conference title since taking the Big West tournament in 1994.

UNLV Lady Rebels players celebrate their regular season Mountain West championship win after defeating Utah State at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) drives against Utah State Aggies guards Victoria Price, left and Olivia West (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Jordyn Bell (23) looks to pass as Utah State Aggies guard Rachel Brewster (22) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) goes to the basket as Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels center Rodjanae Wade (24) shoots over Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kennedy Wharton (0), center Rodjanae Wade (24) and forward Jordyn Bell (23) react as their team leads against Utah State during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) goes to the basket between Utah State Aggies guard Rachel Brewster (22) and center Deja Mason (44) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) drives against Utah State Aggies guard Eliza West (1) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) defends as UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) goes to the basket during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Paris Strawther (3) gets a rebound over Utah State Aggies guard Rachel Brewster (22) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) drives as Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) defends during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) passes the ball during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) goes to the basket as Utah State Aggies center Deja Mason (44) defends during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels players, including guard Brooke Johnson, left, and forward Alyssa Anderson (20), right, celebrate their regular season Mountain West championship win after defeating Utah State at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) and forward Simone Sheppard (5) put on hats to celebrate their regular season Mountain West championship win after defeating Utah State at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson, center, and forward Jordyn Bell (23) celebrate their regular season Mountain West championship win after defeating Utah State at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels players celebrate their regular season Mountain West championship win with their coach Kathy Olivier, red jacket, after defeating Utah State at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) cuts down the net after her team claimed the regular season Mountain West championship following a defeat over Utah State at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels center Rodjanae Wade (24) looks to pass as she falls to the ground during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) shoots as Utah State Aggies guard Rachel Brewster (22) defends during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) reaches for a rebound over Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Paris Strawther (3) goes to the basket past Utah State Aggies forward Taylor Franson (41) during the second half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) reaches for a rebound over Utah State Aggies guard Rachel Brewster (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Simone Sheppard (5) reaches for a loose ball against Utah State Aggies guard/forward Shannon Dufficy (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) brings the ball up court past Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Anderson (20) passes the ball during the first half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) goes for a loose ball against Utah State Aggies forward Taylor Franson, right, during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Brooke Johnson (2) drives against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) sends up a shot past Utah State Aggies guard/forward Hailey Bassett (12) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10) drives against Utah State Aggies guard Eliza West (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, March 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kathy Olivier, one of UNLV’s all-time great players, knows what it’s like when the women’s basketball program is at the top.

And as the coach in her 10th season with the Lady Rebels, she knows it’s been a long time.

The wait finally ended Friday night when the Lady Rebels captured a share of the Mountain West championship with a 68-58 victory over Utah State at Cox Pavilion.

This was UNLV’s first Mountain West title and the first conference championship of any kind since winning the Big West tournament in 1994. The Lady Rebels celebrated by cutting down one of the nets.

Olivier, an All-American on the 1980 UNLV team that made the national regionals, has worked a long time to get to this point. She became emotional talking about the significance of the victory.

“I can’t say enough positive things about this UNLV Lady Rebel team and about the city of Las Vegas that’s meant so much to me,” Olivier said. “To be a player here and now come back and coach and have all these people (announced crowd of 1,001), I’m a little overwhelmed. We worked so hard and deserved this, so hopefully we can keep it going for everyone.”

UNLV (19-10, 14-4 MW) shares the title with Boise State (20-9, 14-4), which beat Wyoming 67-63 on Friday. The three teams entered the game tied for first. Boise State gets the top seed in the conference tournament for having a better record against third-place Wyoming.

The Lady Rebels will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center against Monday’s winner between No. 7 UNR (14-15, 7-11) and No. 10 San Diego State (11-18, 5-13). They meet at 4:30 p.m.

Against Utah State (7-22, 5-13), the Lady Rebels struggled early, making 25.8 percent of their shots in the first half, including 16.7 percent on 3-pointers. The Aggies took advantage and led 27-25 at halftime.

But even that seemed like a victory for UNLV, to shoot so poorly and only be a basket down. And, sure enough, the Lady Rebels took charge when the second half began, going on an 18-2 run to take a 43-29 lead.

“We were just hoping that was going to be our bad quarter (second) and we were going to come out defensively and get the offense moving,” UNLV guard Brooke Johnson said. “That’s what we did.”

Johnson was a major part of that effort. She made 7 of 10 shots, including 5 of 8 3-pointers, to lead UNLV with 22 points. Katie Powell added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Nikki Wheatley scored 12.

Hailey Bassett and Olivia West each scored 11 for Utah State.

The Lady Rebels played a demanding nonconference schedule, and they said that helped prepare them for games like Friday’s.

“Learning how to persevere no matter what and to play against big girls like that that were physical really helped,” Wheatley said.

