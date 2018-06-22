Las Vegan Troy Brown taken by Wizards in first round of NBA draft

The Washington Wizards selected Las Vegan Troy Brown Jr. with the 15th pick in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday. Brown, a 6-foot-7-inch guard/forward, played one year at Oregon after starring at Centennial High School.

Former Centennial High School basketball star and Oregon Duck Troy Brown Jr. at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Brown Jr., just returned from the NBA Combine in Chicago, where he said he interviewed with 15 teams. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

