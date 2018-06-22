Las Vegan Troy Brown taken by Wizards in first round of NBA draft

The Washington Wizards selected Las Vegan Troy Brown Jr. with the 15th pick in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday. Brown, a 6-foot-7-inch guard/forward, played one year at Oregon after starring at Centennial High School.
OUR PICK IS IN!
Welcome to the #DCFamily, @Troy_Brown33!#WizDraft pic.twitter.com/VGMrB4oOwK
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 22, 2018
