UNLV Basketball

Las Vegan Troy Brown taken by Wizards in first round of NBA draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2018 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated June 21, 2018 - 6:26 pm

The Washington Wizards selected Las Vegan Troy Brown Jr. with the 15th pick in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday. Brown, a 6-foot-7-inch guard/forward, played one year at Oregon after starring at Centennial High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

