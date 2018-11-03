Last-second layup gives UNLV 83-81 exhibition victory

Friday night’s game was just an exhibition, but the perfect example of what a senior veteran point guard can mean to a team.
With UNLV tied with Division II Montana State-Billings and the seconds counting down at the Thomas & Mack Center, Noah Robotham came up with the play of the night.
He found a cutting Kris Clyburn for a layup with about a second remaining to give the Rebels an 83-81 victory.
UNLV survived 13 3-point shots from the Yellowjackets.
Shakur Juiston (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Mbacke Diong (15 and 17) each recorded double-doubles for the Rebels.
This is a developing story. Check later for updates.
