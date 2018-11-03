Last-second layup gives UNLV 83-81 exhibition victory

Noah Robotham’s pass to a cutting Kris Clyburn for a layup with about a second left gave UNLV an 83-81 exhibition victory over Montana State-Billings on Friday night.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Friday night’s game was just an exhibition, but the perfect example of what a senior veteran point guard can mean to a team.

With UNLV tied with Division II Montana State-Billings and the seconds counting down at the Thomas & Mack Center, Noah Robotham came up with the play of the night.

He found a cutting Kris Clyburn for a layup with about a second remaining to give the Rebels an 83-81 victory.

UNLV survived 13 3-point shots from the Yellowjackets.

Shakur Juiston (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Mbacke Diong (15 and 17) each recorded double-doubles for the Rebels.

