Last-second layup gives UNLV 83-81 exhibition victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2018 - 9:09 pm
 

Friday night’s game was just an exhibition, but the perfect example of what a senior veteran point guard can mean to a team.

With UNLV tied with Division II Montana State-Billings and the seconds counting down at the Thomas & Mack Center, Noah Robotham came up with the play of the night.

He found a cutting Kris Clyburn for a layup with about a second remaining to give the Rebels an 83-81 victory.

UNLV survived 13 3-point shots from the Yellowjackets.

Shakur Juiston (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Mbacke Diong (15 and 17) each recorded double-doubles for the Rebels.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

