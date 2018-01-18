UNLV Basketball

Late 3-pointer dooms Rebels in 85-81 loss to New Mexico

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2018 - 9:13 pm
 

It looked as if the biggest drama as UNLV took an 11-point lead was whether its 3-point streak would remain alive, but New Mexico made sure that wouldn’t be the only thing the Rebels would fret over.

The Lobos rallied, and Anthony Mathis made a 3-pointer with 11.7 seconds left to give New Mexico an 85-81 victory Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was a crushing loss for UNLV, which led 67-56 with 6:48 remaining.

The defeat dropped the Rebels (13-5, 2-3 Mountain West) to 0-3 at home in conference play. They next play at Colorado State on Saturday.

The one piece of good news for UNLV was Jordan Johnson finally gave the Rebels a 3-pointer when he made one with 5:36 remaining. That shot extended UNLV’s streak to 1,024 games and brought a roar from the crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

