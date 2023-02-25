Layup in final seconds gives Rebels victory over Air Force

The UNLV men’s basketball team got a steal and a layup in the final seconds to rally past Air Force on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) tries to shoot around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) drives against Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Victor Iwuakor (0) blocks a shot from Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) lays up the ball as UNLV center David Muoka (12) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, center, drives to the basket between Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) and guard Jeffrey Mills (24) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, right, drives the ball around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV center David Muoka is introduced before a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball under pressure from Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless’ last-second put-back layup gave the UNLV men’s basketball team a 54-53 victory over Air Force on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center, snapping the Rebels’ three-game losing streak.

Harkless led all scorers with 23 points for the Rebels (17-11, 6-10 Mountain West).

Air Force falls to 14-16, 5-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

