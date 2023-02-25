Layup in final seconds gives Rebels victory over Air Force
The UNLV men’s basketball team got a steal and a layup in the final seconds to rally past Air Force on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless’ last-second put-back layup gave the UNLV men’s basketball team a 54-53 victory over Air Force on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center, snapping the Rebels’ three-game losing streak.
Harkless led all scorers with 23 points for the Rebels (17-11, 6-10 Mountain West).
Air Force falls to 14-16, 5-12.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
