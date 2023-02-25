48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

Layup in final seconds gives Rebels victory over Air Force

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 8:43 pm
 
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) tries to shoot around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) du ...
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) tries to shoot around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half ...
UNLV center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) drives against Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) duri ...
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) drives against Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during ...
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV forward Victor Iwuakor (0) blocks a shot from Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (3 ...
UNLV forward Victor Iwuakor (0) blocks a shot from Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) lays up the ball as UNLV center David Muoka (12) def ...
Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) lays up the ball as UNLV center David Muoka (12) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, center, drives to the basket between Air Force Falcons forward Beau B ...
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, center, drives to the basket between Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) and guard Jeffrey Mills (24) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, right, drives the ball around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker ( ...
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, right, drives the ball around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV center David Muoka is introduced before a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at ...
UNLV center David Muoka is introduced before a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball under pressure from Air Force Falcons forward Rytis ...
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball under pressure from Air Force Falcons forward Rytis Petraitis during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless’ last-second put-back layup gave the UNLV men’s basketball team a 54-53 victory over Air Force on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center, snapping the Rebels’ three-game losing streak.

Harkless led all scorers with 23 points for the Rebels (17-11, 6-10 Mountain West).

Air Force falls to 14-16, 5-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita on Twitter at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
2
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
5
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Rebels draw late charge, finish rivalry win against Wolf Pack
Rebels draw late charge, finish rivalry win against Wolf Pack
UNLV enters women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 29 years
UNLV enters women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 29 years
Rebels blow second-half lead; winning streak ends at three
Rebels blow second-half lead; winning streak ends at three
Newly ranked UNLV goes for Mountain West clincher at Thomas & Mack
Newly ranked UNLV goes for Mountain West clincher at Thomas & Mack
UNLV’s defensive confidence returns during 2-game win streak
UNLV’s defensive confidence returns during 2-game win streak
Rebels seek revenge after January collapse against Boise State
Rebels seek revenge after January collapse against Boise State