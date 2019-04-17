Marvin Menzies takes associate head coach job at Grand Canyon

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies has a new job.

Menzies, who was fired last month after three years with the Rebels, has accepted the associate head coach position at Grand Canyon University, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Menzies, 57, was due to receive $800,000 from UNLV over the next two years as part of his buyout, but his job with the Antelopes voids the remainder of the payment.

He will make more money at Grand Canyon than he would have with the buyout, one source told the Review-Journal, but exact terms of his new contract were unknown.

A call to the Grand Canyon sports information department seeking confirmation of the hire was not returned.

At Grand Canyon, Menzies will return to the Western Athletic Conference, where he led New Mexico State to five NCAA Tournaments in nine years. He replaced Dave Rice at UNLV in 2016 and coached the Rebels to a 48-48 record and no postseason appearances.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois fired Menzies on March 15 with two years left on his contract. Eight of his players then entered the NCAA’s transfer portal as the school searched for a coach.

The Rebels announced the hiring of former South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger on March 27, and guards Amauri Hardy, Bryce Hamilton and Nick Blair since removed their names and will stay with the program.

Frontcourt players Shakur Juiston, Mbacke Diong, Joel Ntawmbe, Cheickna Dembele and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua remain in the portal.

Grand Canyon is coached by former NBA player Dan Majerle. The team has won at least 20 games in four consecutive seasons and reached the College Basketball Invitational in two straight seasons.

The Antelopes have not made the NCAA Tournament in six years as a Division I program.

Menzies is on vacation and did not answer a phone call seeking comment. He will be recruiting for Grand Canyon next weekend during the first evaluation period of the spring, a source told the RJ.

Sports columnist Ed Graney contributed to this report. Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.