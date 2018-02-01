McCoy’s double-double powers UNLV to 76-67 victory over San Jose State

Brandon McCoy totaled 22 points and 17 rebounds to help UNLV defeat San Jose State 76-67 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) gets a rebound over San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV cheerleaders and Hey Reb! perform before the start of a basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! performs before the start of a basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts as his team plays San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

tUNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots over San Jose State Spartans center Ashtin Chastain (41) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes to the basket against San Jose State Spartans guard Jaycee Hillsman (25) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) gets fouled by San Jose State Spartans forward Keith Fisher III (5) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up to score past San Jose State Spartans guard Jaycee Hillsman (25) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) looks to shoot over San Jose State Spartans forward Ryan Welage (32) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots over San Jose State Spartans center Ashtin Chastain (41) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) sends a pass over San Jose State Spartans forward Keith Fisher III (5) and center Ashtin Chastain (41) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) drives against San Jose State Spartans forward Keith Fisher III (5) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans in the student section react as San Jose State Spartans forward Ryan Welage (32) shoots a free throw during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the UNLV band react during a basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebel Girls perform during a basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives against San Jose State Spartans guard Noah Baumann (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose State Spartans guard Jalen James (21) shoots to score against UNLV during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) goes to the basket past San Jose State Spartans guard Noah Baumann (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball against the San Jose State Spartans during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) shoots to score against the San Jose State Spartans during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) brings the ball up court against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans react to a call during a basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) dunks against UNLV during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) shoots between San Jose State Spartans guard Jalen James (21) and San Jose State Spartans guard Noah Baumann (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Noah Baumann (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes to the basket between San Jose State Spartans forward Ryan Welage (32) and San Jose State Spartans guard Noah Baumann (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a shot as San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A UNLV fan reacts as the Rebels take on San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) sends up a shot against San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) and San Jose State Spartans guard Jaycee Hillsman (25) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket against San Jose State Spartans guard Jaycee Hillsman (25) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV unveiled a new pregame show in which the Thomas & Mack Center court Wednesday was lit up with a three-dimensional projection.

Then the basketball game began, and the Rebels’ Brandon McCoy showed he was more than ready for the big stage.

The Spartans made UNLV work for its victory, but behind McCoy’s 22 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots, the Rebels led throughout most of the night before eventually winning 76-67.

“(Opponents) are throwing everything and the kitchen sink at that kid,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “As a young freshman to be able to handle it with the maturity that he has and doing other things.”

It was a needed victory for a Rebels team (16-6, 5-4 Mountain West) that has trips coming up against the conference’s two best teams — Boise State on Saturday and UNR next Wednesday.

“They’re doing special promotions and trying to sell tickets,” Menzies said of Boise State. “The Rebels are coming to town. We embrace that. We want that. We’ve got to get our swag about how we play this game, and I think we need to get a higher level of intensity, passion and enthusiasm when the ball goes up.”

To get the win over San Jose State (3-18, 0-10), UNLV didn’t quite have to sweat it out like the Rebels did Jan. 3 when the teams met in the Bay Area. UNLV survived with an 82-76 overtime victory that night.

But it wasn’t easy for most of the rematch before UNLV slowly pulled away down the stretch to secure the victory. The Rebels used a 9-2 run late in the second half to take a 70-55 lead and were never seriously threatened after that.

“That team has had a string of bad luck,” Menzies said of San Jose State. “They’re playing people to seven points, eight points. They’re going to get over the hump eventually, and I’m just glad it wasn’t against us.”

McCoy had his second straight outstanding performance. He totaled 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 88-78 victory over San Diego State, and then this game, both serving as a strong response after a series of disappointing play by his lofty standards.

“I went into film with Coach Menzies, and he was showing me there were four people guarding me,” McCoy said. “He told me to slow down and trust my teammates, and they’ve been giving me the ball and trusting me with the ball.”

In addition to McCoy, three other Rebels reached double figures against the Spartans — Jordan Johnson with 15 points, Tervell Beck with 12 and Shakur Juiston with 10. Juiston also had nine rebounds.

As a team, UNLV made 50 percent of its shots and dominated inside, winning the rebound battle 44-24.

“We really worked hard on our rebounding in the couple of days that we had to work on it and showed extra film and talked about it and preached about it,” Menzies said. “So we had an opportunity to rectify the 18 offensive rebounds that we gave up (to San Diego State) and also learn that we need to learn to attack the glass. We sent three guys to the glass tonight.”

They helped hold off San Jose State’s Ryan Welage, who scored 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.