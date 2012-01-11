Moser, Rebels at top of pack

6536658-2-4

Two months ago, Mike Moser was a mystery — if not a complete unknown — to most college basketball observers. How much of an impact could he make and how soon?

Moser’s sudden rise, which has helped propel UNLV to 16-2 and No. 12 in the nation, parallels a lot of what is happening within the Mountain West Conference.

Life without Jimmer Fredette and Kawhi Leonard, not to mention the defections of Brigham Young and Utah, is not all bad. The sequel to the most successful season in league history might mirror “The Hangover Part II.” Not as entertaining as the original, but still worth watching.

“People around the country are starting to understand how good the basketball is in the Mountain West,” Rebels coach Dave Rice said. “It will be a high-quality league.”

When old stars fade away, new ones must emerge, and Moser proved to be the conference’s brightest newcomer during nonconference play. The 6-foot-8-inch sophomore is averaging 14.2 points and 11.1 rebounds.

“We knew Mike would be a great player for us,” Rice said. “We did not know how quickly it would happen.”

The league’s rebirth was recognized Nov. 26, when Chace Stanback scored 28 points and Moser totaled 16 points and 18 rebounds in UNLV’s 90-80 victory over then-No. 1 North Carolina. The Rebels also defeated California and Illinois en route to earning the favorite’s role heading into the beginning of MWC play Saturday.

“That’s up to the media and the fans,” Stanback said. “Anybody in this league can be beat, and we know that. Our conference is pretty strong this year. The competition level is up.”

Media, fans and most everyone else agree UNLV is the team to beat. Stanback, a 6-8 senior averaging 14.8 points, and Moser form a fearsome duo. Both players are UCLA transfers, which partly explains the Bruins’ slide and the Pac-12 Conference’s downswing.

New Mexico’s top player, 6-9 senior Drew Gordon, also is a UCLA transfer. The Lobos have caught fire during a 12-game winning streak.

“This has always been a very competitive league. I don’t think it will be any different this year,” New Mexico coach Steve Alford said. “It’s going to be a grind to try to get wins.”

San Diego State, despite losing four senior starters from a 34-3 team, is ranked No. 22. The Aztecs host the Rebels on Saturday as league play makes a grand opening.

“I’m excited to see what we can do in this conference,” Moser said.

A look at the rest of the Mountain West, by predicted order of finish:

2. New Mexico (14-2) — Alford’s rotation can go 10 deep. Gordon is the anchor in the middle. Tony Snell and Kendall Williams are leaders and sharpshooters in the backcourt, where freshman point guard Hugh Greenwood and sophomore Demetrius Walker, an Arizona State transfer, are impact newcomers.

“We’ve been on a pretty good roll,” said Alford, whose team has not lost since falling to Santa Clara on Nov. 24. “We’re playing a lot better over the last five weeks than we did early in the season.”

3. San Diego State (14-2) — Athletic guards are carrying the Aztecs, who won close games against Arizona, California and Long Beach State.

Steve Fisher, the dean of the league’s coaches, has reloaded around junior guard Chase Tapley.

“I knew San Diego State was not going to be as bad as projected, or not drop as far,” Air Force coach Jeff Reynolds said.

4. Colorado State (10-4) — Playing a small-ball style is working for Rams coach Tim Miles. Wes Eikmeier and Dorian Green are double-figure scorers and 3-point threats. But the catalyst is junior forward Pierce Hornung. Colorado State is 7-1 with Hornung but 3-3 without him due to injury.

“If there is a guy who’s got a chance to be defensive player of the year, in my book, it begins and ends with Hornung,” Miles said. “He’s one of the toughest kids in the conference.”

5. Boise State (10-5) — Broncos coach Leon Rice lost seven seniors from a 22-win team. Freshman forward Anthony Drmic is averaging a team-high 14.4 points.

“We have a really, really young team,” Rice said. “It’s an exciting time for us, with our first run in the Mountain West. You look up and down the league, and there are great teams and great coaches and tremendous home-court advantages.”

Boise State has one of those advantages, winning 15 in a row at Taco Bell Arena, the league’s newest venue.

6. Wyoming (14-2) — Count on the Cowboys pulling an upset or two under coach Larry Shyatt, who is stressing defense. Wyoming has faced a weak schedule, but only one opponent has topped 60 points.

Luke Martinez and Francisco Cruz are talented guards, and Southern California transfer Leonard Washington adds strength in the post.

“We’re not a very talented offensive team, and that shows many nights,” Shyatt said.

7. Texas Christian (9-5) — Point guard Hank Thorns (Valley High) is a senior and the team’s leading scorer. The Horned Frogs have more depth and should be more competitive than in recent years.

“We’re excited where we’re headed,” coach Jim Christian said.

8. Air Force (10-4) — Michael Lyons, one of the league’s elite guards as a junior, is close to returning after suffering a high ankle sprain Dec. 22. The Falcons are picked last, but they won’t be pushovers.

