Mountain West, Atlantic-10 agree to basketball challenge series

The Mountain West announced a new men’s basketball challenge series, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Atlantic 10 Conference beginning in the 2020-21 season. There also is a two-year option that could take the series into the 2023-24 season.

The Mountain West had played the Missouri Valley in a similar challenge series for the past eight seasons. That agreement ended this season and there will be no such challenge series with any conference next season.

“Scheduling quality non-conference opponents is becoming increasingly difficult, which makes a challenge series such as this of great benefit to the Mountain West,” MW commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “The Atlantic 10 Conference is highly respected and regularly sends multiple teams to postseason tournaments. These matchups won’t be easy, and that’s exactly what we need during the non-conference portion of our schedule as we continue strengthening Mountain West basketball.”

