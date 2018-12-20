Mountain West, Atlantic-10 agree to basketball challenge series

The Mountain West announced a new men’s basketball challenge series, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Atlantic 10 Conference beginning in the 2020-21 season.
There also is a two-year option that could take the series into the 2023-24 season.
The Mountain West had played the Missouri Valley in a similar challenge series for the past eight seasons. That agreement ended this season and there will be no such challenge series with any conference next season.
NEWS: The Mountain West/Atlantic 10 Challenge Series starts in 2020-21! #MWMBB #A10MBB @A10MBB
Full release: https://t.co/QEeJtqfp9M pic.twitter.com/6SrhXXDgxm
— MW Men's Basketball (@MW_MBB) December 20, 2018
“Scheduling quality non-conference opponents is becoming increasingly difficult, which makes a challenge series such as this of great benefit to the Mountain West,” MW commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “The Atlantic 10 Conference is highly respected and regularly sends multiple teams to postseason tournaments. These matchups won’t be easy, and that’s exactly what we need during the non-conference portion of our schedule as we continue strengthening Mountain West basketball.”
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.