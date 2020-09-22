Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge postponed
UNLV was scheduled to play at Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 2.
The Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Conference Challenge Series will be postponed by a year because of uncertainty over how the men’s basketball schedule will be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The challenge now will be played the following two seasons. UNLV was scheduled to play at Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 2.
