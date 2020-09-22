Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge postponed

UNLV was scheduled to play at Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 2.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to his team during a time out in the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Conference Challenge Series will be postponed by a year because of uncertainty over how the men’s basketball schedule will be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The challenge now will be played the following two seasons. UNLV was scheduled to play at Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 2.

