99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 5:22 pm
 

The Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Conference Challenge Series will be postponed by a year because of uncertainty over how the men’s basketball schedule will be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The challenge now will be played the following two seasons. UNLV was scheduled to play at Virginia Commonwealth on Dec. 2.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
3
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
4
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
5
Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds
Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to his team during a time out in the second half ...
NCAA announces basketball start date
The Associated Press

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball season will begin on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

NAIOP Southern Nevada held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards c ...
NAIOP Southern Nevada announces Spotlight Awards winners
Provided Content

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, held its 23rd annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards in a June 25 virtual awards ceremony.

 
UNLV still evaluating future of Hey Reb! mascot
By / RJ

Acting university president Marta Meana is still in the process of conversing with key stakeholders regarding the school’s mascot, Hey Reb!, per school spokesperson Tony Allen.