Mountain West basketball tournaments to stay in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2019 - 4:05 pm
 

The Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain at the Thomas & Mack Center through 2023, the conference announced Wednesday.

Except for when the tournaments were in Denver from 2004 to 2006, the event has been at the Thomas & Mack since the conference began play in the 1999-2000 season.

“The Mountain West is pleased to extend its long history of successful men’s and women’s basketball championships at the Thomas & Mack Center,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “Las Vegas has become a mecca for college basketball in early March, and our MW fans have made it clear this is their preferred destination.”

The tournaments for the 2019-20 season will be from March 1 to 7. Tickets are on sale through each school.

“Las Vegas has had a long and storied history with the Mountain West,” Las Vegas Events president Pat Christenson said in a statement. “Since its inception, we have hosted the annual basketball championships 17 times at the Thomas & Mack Center. We are proud to be able to extend our partnership through the 2023 tournament.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

