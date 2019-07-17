Mountain West basketball tournaments to stay in Las Vegas

The Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain at the Thomas Mack Center through 2023, the conference announced Wednesday.

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! points to the crowd during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Except for when the tournaments were in Denver from 2004 to 2006, the event has been at the Thomas & Mack since the conference began play in the 1999-2000 season.

“The Mountain West is pleased to extend its long history of successful men’s and women’s basketball championships at the Thomas & Mack Center,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “Las Vegas has become a mecca for college basketball in early March, and our MW fans have made it clear this is their preferred destination.”

The tournaments for the 2019-20 season will be from March 1 to 7. Tickets are on sale through each school.

“Las Vegas has had a long and storied history with the Mountain West,” Las Vegas Events president Pat Christenson said in a statement. “Since its inception, we have hosted the annual basketball championships 17 times at the Thomas & Mack Center. We are proud to be able to extend our partnership through the 2023 tournament.”

