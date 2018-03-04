UNLV Basketball

Mountain West media pick UNLV’s Brandon McCoy for top freshman

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2018 - 11:45 am
 

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by the league media on Sunday.

He also represented the Rebels on the second team with junior forward Shakur Juiston. UNLV senior guard Jordan Johnson was listed as an honorable mention.

The media voted for performances based on conference play, and McCoy averaged 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in league games. Juiston averaged 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds, and Johnson had 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game.

The other major award winners were Boise State senior guard Chandler Hutchison for Player of the Year, UNR’s Eric Musselman for top coach, Wyoming senior guard Louis Adams for top sixth man, UNR junior forward Caleb Martin for best newcomer and Wyoming senior forward Alan Herndon the best defensive player.

Hutchison averaged 21.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists against conference opponents.

Musselman led No. 21 UNR (26-6, 15-3 MW) to the league regular-season championship, and the top-seeded Wolf Pack play at noon Thursday in the Mountain West tournament against the No. 8 UNLV (19-12, 8-10) or No. 9 Air Force (12-18, 6-12). The Rebels meet the Falcons at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

