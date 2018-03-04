Mountain West media pick UNLV’s Brandon McCoy for top freshman

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by the league media on Sunday.
He also represented the Rebels on the second team with junior forward Shakur Juiston. UNLV senior guard Jordan Johnson was listed as an honorable mention.
The media voted for performances based on conference play, and McCoy averaged 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in league games. Juiston averaged 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds, and Johnson had 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game.
The other major award winners were Boise State senior guard Chandler Hutchison for Player of the Year, UNR’s Eric Musselman for top coach, Wyoming senior guard Louis Adams for top sixth man, UNR junior forward Caleb Martin for best newcomer and Wyoming senior forward Alan Herndon the best defensive player.
Hutchison averaged 21.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists against conference opponents.
Musselman led No. 21 UNR (26-6, 15-3 MW) to the league regular-season championship, and the top-seeded Wolf Pack play at noon Thursday in the Mountain West tournament against the No. 8 UNLV (19-12, 8-10) or No. 9 Air Force (12-18, 6-12). The Rebels meet the Falcons at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
Media All-Mountain West team
First team
Chandler Hutchison, Boise State
Caleb Martin, UNR
Jordan Caroline, UNR
Justin James, Wyoming
Hayden Dalton, Wyoming
Second team
Deshon Taylor, Fresno State
Brandon McCoy, UNLV
Cody Martin, UNR
Sam Merrill, Utah State
Shakur Juiston, UNLV
Third team
Koby McEwen, Utah State
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
Anthony Mathis, New Mexico
Kendall Stephens, UNR
Ryan Welage, San Jose State
Honorable mention
Antino Jackson, New Mexico; Nico Carvacho, Colorado State; Trevor Lyons, Air Force; Malik Pope, San Diego State; Jordan Johnson, UNLV; Alan Herndon, Wyoming; Bryson Williams, Fresno State; Chris Sengfelder, Boise State; Lexus Williams, Boise State.
Awards
Player of the Year: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State
Coach of the Year: Eric Musselman, UNR
Sixth Man of the Year: Louis Adams, Wyoming
Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Martin, UNR
Freshman of the Year: Brandon McCoy, UNLV
Defensive Player of the Year: Alan Herndon, Wyoming