Mountain West revises basketball schedule after COVID cancellations
The Mountain West announced Tuesday a revamped conference schedule for all league teams in light of games that have been postponed because of COVID-19.
Also, TV assignments were made for conference games with CBS, CBS Sports Network providing the broadcasts. The league already had gone to a travel-saving schedule where teams play two consecutive games against another conference opponent.
For UNLV, the changes mean new dates for its series against Air Force, Fresno State, New Mexico and San Diego State, New Mexico. No new dates have been selected for the Wyoming series, which was postpoined because of COVID-19 issues at UNLV.
The broadcast announcement puts UNLV on national TV for all but one of their Mountain West games, including th Jan. 2 game against San Diego State that will be televised on KLAS-8.
UNLV’s updated MW schedule
Home games at Thomas & Mack Center
All times TBA
Jan. 2 — vs. San Diego State, KLAS-8
Jan. 4 — vs. San Diego State, FS1
Jan. 7 — at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
Jan. 9 — at Colorado State, FS1
Jan. 16 — vs. New Mexico, CBS Sports Network
Jan. 18 — vs. New Mexico, FS1
Jan. 25 — vs. Utah State, CBS Sports Network
Jan. 27 — vs. Utah State, FS1
Jan. 31 — at UNR, FS1
Feb. 2 — at UNR, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 6 — vs. Air Force, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 8 — vs. Air Force, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 11 — at Boise State, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 13 — at Boise State, FS1
Feb. 19 — at San Jose State, TBA
Feb. 21 — at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 24 — vs. Fresno State, FS1
Feb. 26 — vs. Fresno State, CBS Sports Network