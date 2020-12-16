Mountain West revises basketball schedule after COVID cancellations

The Mountain West announced Tuesday a revamped conference schedule for all league teams in light of games that have been postponed because of COVID-19.

Alex Davis, left, of Fresno State and Alex Kirk of New Mexico shake hands while standing on the Mountain West logo during the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 13, 2014. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain West revises schedule, adds TV commitments

Also, TV assignments were made for conference games with CBS, CBS Sports Network providing the broadcasts. The league already had gone to a travel-saving schedule where teams play two consecutive games against another conference opponent.

For UNLV, the changes mean new dates for its series against Air Force, Fresno State, New Mexico and San Diego State, New Mexico. No new dates have been selected for the Wyoming series, which was postpoined because of COVID-19 issues at UNLV.

The broadcast announcement puts UNLV on national TV for all but one of their Mountain West games, including th Jan. 2 game against San Diego State that will be televised on KLAS-8.

UNLV’s updated MW schedule

Home games at Thomas & Mack Center

All times TBA

Jan. 2 — vs. San Diego State, KLAS-8

Jan. 4 — vs. San Diego State, FS1

Jan. 7 — at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

Jan. 9 — at Colorado State, FS1

Jan. 16 — vs. New Mexico, CBS Sports Network

Jan. 18 — vs. New Mexico, FS1

Jan. 25 — vs. Utah State, CBS Sports Network

Jan. 27 — vs. Utah State, FS1

Jan. 31 — at UNR, FS1

Feb. 2 — at UNR, CBS Sports Network

Feb. 6 — vs. Air Force, CBS Sports Network

Feb. 8 — vs. Air Force, CBS Sports Network

Feb. 11 — at Boise State, CBS Sports Network

Feb. 13 — at Boise State, FS1

Feb. 19 — at San Jose State, TBA

Feb. 21 — at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

Feb. 24 — vs. Fresno State, FS1

Feb. 26 — vs. Fresno State, CBS Sports Network